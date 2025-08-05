Internet fraud: Court grants final forfeiture of 2 cars

…Interim forfeiture of $20,000, CFA 110,000

By Innocent Anaba

LAGOS—A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has granted the final forfeiture of two cars, a white Bentley Coupe and a Blue Toyota Venza, linked to one German Onoriede.

Additionally, trial judge, Justice Dehinde Dipeolu granted interim forfeiture of the sums of $20,000 and CFA 110,000 as well as a blue Nissan Almera car

Justice Dipeolu granted the forfeitures following a motion ex-parte by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, through its counsel.

Moving the application for the final forfeiture of the cars, the EFCC told the court that the application was supported by an eight-paragraph affidavit deposed to by Bufa Okangbe, an investigating officer of the EFCC.

In the affidavit, Okangbe told the court that “On August 14, 2023, operatives of the commission carried out a sting operation, where a number of suspected internet fraudsters were apprehended in different apartments within the Ocean Bay Estate, Lekki, Lagos State.

“The operatives visited the apartment of one of the suspects identified as German Onoriode, who absconded and evaded arrest by operatives of the commission.”

She further stated that “Two of the suspect’s vehicles, a white Bentley Coupe with chassis number SCBFE63WXCC077771 and a blue Toyota Venza with number plate, LS368GY, were recovered by operatives of the Commission in his apartment.

“During investigation, documents relating to the importation of the Bentely Coupe, which were acquired with proceeds of unlawful activities, were recovered by the commission.”

“Further investigation revealed that the suspect operates several bank accounts, including a Naira account and a Dollar account. The sum of over N500million was credited into his accounts between 2018 and 2023 from fraudulent sources.”

Justice Dipeolu, having been fully persuaded with the evidence presented before the court, granted the application, as prayed.

On the interim forfeiture order, EFCC told the court that the application was supported by an eight-paragraph affidavit deposed to by Solomon Usman, an investigating officer of the EFCC.

Usman told the court that “On July 13, 2025, operatives of the Nigerian Customs Service, NSC, were carrying out a sting operation along the Seme Border in the Badagry Division of Lagos State, wherein a suspected fraudster driving a sky blue Nissan Almera vehicle with chasis number SJNFAANI6U0508962 was tracked down.

“The driver, upon sighting the operatives of the NSC, alighted from the vehicle and fled into a bush along Baba Pupa close to the Seme Border area of Lagos State, thereby evading arrest.

\

“The suspected fraudster abandoned his car. After a physical examination of the vehicle by the officers, a total sum of $20,000 and CFA 110,000 were discovered in the abandoned vehicle.”

The EFCC, thereafter, told the court that the monies and car were reasonably suspected to have been acquired with proceeds of unlawful activities and also prayed the court to order their forfeiture.

Consequently, Justice Dipeolu granted the interim forfeiture and also directed the commission to publish the interim order in any national newspaper to enable any interested person to appear before the court and show cause why the funds and property should not be finally forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.