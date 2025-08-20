International Youth Day: LASU students get digital skills boost

By Esther Onyegbula

The Everest Foundation for Empowerment on Friday trained 19 participants in digital skills at Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Lagos as part of activities marking this year’s International Youth Day.

The one-day training, held on August 8, provided participants with practical knowledge in content writing and virtual assistance. Out of the 19 attendees, five opted for content writing, while 14 chose virtual assistant training.

Opening the session, Ambassador Elizabeth Adepoju, representing the Foundation, welcomed participants and introduced the facilitators, including Miss Stephanie Ani.

Midway through the programme, the Founder of Everest Foundation, Ambassador Obasi John, urged the trainees to maximise the skills acquired, stressing the importance of diligence and excellence in their professional and personal lives.

The interactive training featured questions from participants, reflecting keen engagement with the topics. The event ended with a motivational address by Mr. Alan D. Kruse, who encouraged youths to embrace continuous learning, resilience, and self-belief in pursuit of their goals.