Interior minister Tunji-Ojo makes younger generation proud, says Rivers APC spokesman

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — As President Bola Tinubu’s ministers mark two years in office, the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has been widely recognized as a leading ambassador of the renewed hope agenda.

Comrade Darlington Nwauju, a youth and political leader in the Niger Delta and spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, praised Tunji-Ojo’s outstanding performance during his tenure.

In a statement on Thursday in Abuja, Nwauju described the minister’s stewardship as superlative and said Tunji-Ojo has set solid benchmarks that have made Nigeria’s younger generation proud. The commendation, he noted, was sincere and not motivated by a desire for public favor.

“The Minister has shattered several glass ceilings in just two years, exceeding revenue targets for his Ministry, implementing budgets with frugality, and managing personnel with compassion,” Nwauju said.

He highlighted several achievements, including the promotion of over 100,000 officers and men across paramilitary agencies under the Interior Ministry, prioritizing the welfare of inmates in 246 correctional centers, and enhancing justice delivery and inmate rights.

Tunji-Ojo has overseen the completion of ultra-modern furniture, leather, and shoe factories to support inmate rehabilitation and skills acquisition. He facilitated the release of over 4,000 inmates serving avoidable jail terms by mobilizing ₦585 million from corporate bodies to pay fines as part of a corporate social responsibility initiative.

The minister cleared a backlog of more than 200,000 passports, established enhanced e-passport facilities in Europe, launched contactless biometric passports, set up a command and control center for immigration services, and centralized Nigerian passport operations.

Nwauju also commended Tunji-Ojo for remodeling the Fire Service Academy, establishing a Civil Defence Mining Marshal that boosted mining sector revenue from ₦6 billion to ₦48 billion, and founding a paramilitary academy.

Recently, Tunji-Ojo secured Presidential approval to employ 30,000 Nigerians through various paramilitary agencies under his ministry.

“Dr. Tunji-Ojo has truly embodied the renewed hope agenda of President Tinubu. His solid performance benchmarks have made the younger generation proud,” Nwauju concluded.

Let me know if you’d like it shorter, more formal, or with a different emphasis!