Interior minister seeks support in rehabilitating inmates across correctional centers

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

By Gift ChapiOdekina

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has called on Rotary Club International and other humanitarian groups to assist in rehabilitating and reintegrating ex-inmates across correctional centers in Nigeria into society.

This is also in recognition of the minister’s commendation of the Rotary Club International for its consistent support to Nigeria’s correctional centres, particularly in the areas of education, vocational training, and prison decongestion.

The Minister stated this at the Rotary Club of Abuja Lugbe-FHA Estate’s 10th anniversary and investiture club project flag-off in Abuja.

The minister, who was represented by Mr. Amos Ayodele Akemulewa, expressed gratitude to the Rotary Club for its contributions during an event marking the club’s 10th anniversary.

“I would not do justice if I did not send our gratitude to Rotary Club worldwide,” Akemulewa said. “We found that there is a partnership between the Rotary Club and the Ministry, especially for those people who are in the correctional centers across the country.

“We are having a lot of services and support from the Rotary Club, especially in the aspect of vocational training for our inmates, educational training for our inmates, and also in prison decongestion by paying fines and providing legal services for those who are on awaiting trial.”

He noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has mandated prison decongestion and criminal justice reforms, which align with the efforts of humanitarian partners, such as Rotary.

“We ask you to do more, especially in the administration of the criminal justice system, and in the rehabilitation of inmates who are living in our correctional centers,” he added. “Gratitude is a sign of official favor, so we encourage you to give more.”

Akemulewa further emphasized that the ministry was looking “beyond the walls of the correctional centres” by calling on Rotary and other groups to assist in reintegrating ex-inmates back into society.

The President of the Rotary Club, Lugbe-FHA, Tunmise Adepoju, revealed that ten landmark projects had been launched, including the adoption of a primary school where scholarships will be offered to orphans.

“We have set out to give scholarships to orphans in Darsing Primary School so that a lot of them that are out of school can come back to school. We are also going to empower the youth in our community for the next one year by giving them skill acquisition,” the club leader said.

He pledged continuity in the club’s humanitarian projects, building on the work of predecessors, particularly in maternal and child welfare.

“Rotary is a continuity,” he stressed. “A lot of things have been laid down, and she [the former leader] did quite some remarkable projects. We are going to take it back from there.”

Speaking at the event, the immediate past president, Adeyemi Joy, described the milestone as “a decade of service, fellowship, sacrifice, and impact,” stressing that the club had grown not only in numbers but also in “strength, vision, and commitment.”

“This milestone is therefore a celebration of our past efforts, a recognition of our present achievements, and a reaffirmation of our future aspirations,” he said. “Leadership in Rotary is a call to service, a call to inspire, and a call to grow.”

She recounted some of the club’s humanitarian interventions during his tenure, including healthcare outreach in Soka, a remote community in Lugbe FHA. According to him, the club provided treatment for malaria and typhoid patients, supported maternal health, and gave counseling to residents.

She narrated how the club intervened in a critical case involving a newborn with a septic umbilical cord, which she described as “one of those things I can’t forget about that year.”

The past president also highlighted the provision of a solar-powered water system to the same community. “That day the water came out, everybody was so happy. You see those teenagers coming out with their water containers, fetching fresh, drinkable water. Even without electricity, that water system continues to serve them,” she said.

Looking ahead, she pledged support for the new president, a leader who has promised to improve the water project with modern facilities and extend healthcare initiatives, including polio vaccinations for children under five and hepatitis testing.

Chairman of the Investiture Committee, Andy Philip, explained that Rotary International, with about 1.4 million members worldwide, focuses on humanitarian service and community development. He noted that District 9127, which covers most of Northern Nigeria, has continued to address community needs where government efforts fall short.

“As we celebrate our tenth anniversary, we are also showcasing the ten projects our new president intends to carry out before June next year. We have invited families and friends to support us in raising funds to make these projects a reality,” he said.

Vanguard News