Institutional stability crucial for steel industry’s sustainability – NSE Abuja Chair

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA — The Chairman of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Bwari Branch, Abuja, Engr. Funbi Alonge, MNSE, has stressed that consistent policies and institutional stability are crucial to ensuring the sustainability of Nigeria’s steel industry.

Alonge made the call in her welcome address at the 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the NSE Bwari Branch, held at the society’s headquarters in Abuja. The event focused on the theme: “Building a Sustainable Steel Industry in Nigeria: The Role of Consistent Policy and Institutional Stability.”

She described the steel sector as pivotal to Nigeria’s economic growth and modernization, but one that has been stunted by poor policy direction and instability.

“As we convene today, we recognize the steel industry’s pivotal role in Nigeria’s economic growth and development. However, we also acknowledge the challenges that hinder our progress. Consistent policy and institutional stability are crucial for our industry’s sustainability,” Alonge said.

She further noted that the AGM was designed to provide a platform for stakeholders and experts to deliberate on solutions, share experiences, and chart a way forward for a resilient steel sector capable of driving national prosperity.

The NSE chair also acknowledged the support of patrons and fellows of the society, including Engr. Babakobi Mohammed, FNSE, FNIStructE; Engr. Henry Ikemefuna Obih, FNSE, FNIMechE; and Engr. Dr. Funmi Waheed-Adekojo, FNSE, who were present at the gathering.

Delivering the keynote address, Engr. Temitayo Ogedengbe, senior lecturer in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Nile University, called for greater investment in research, innovation, and infrastructure to strengthen Nigeria’s steel capacity.

Ogedengbe highlighted Africa’s steel production rankings, noting that Egypt leads the continent with over 10 million metric tonnes annually, followed by South Africa, Algeria, and Morocco. Nigeria, he said, has fallen behind, producing less than 1 million metric tonnes in 2021 — only a third of Egypt’s output.

He added that Libya has now overtaken Nigeria, pushing the country further down the continental ranking.

On the dormant Ajaokuta Steel Company, Ogedengbe lamented its underutilization, describing it as a “vast landmass lying idle.” He urged government and stakeholders to take urgent steps toward operationalizing the plant.

“If we commit to these goals, the steel industry will thrive. A new Nigeria, built on the strength of a robust steel sector, is not just possible; it is inevitable, if we choose to build it together,” he said.