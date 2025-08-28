Insecurity: Wike tasks G-7 States on adaptive strategies against cross-border crimes

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, has tasked the G-7 States Technical Committee to devise adaptable strategies to tackle cross-border crimes and enhance the security of Abuja and its neighbouring states.

The Group of Seven contiguous states consists of the FCT, Niger, Kogi, Kaduna, Benue, Nasarawa and Plateau.

Delivering the minister’s message on Thursday at the Nigeria Police Resource Centre, Jabi-Abuja, the FCT Head of Civil Service, Mrs. Grace Adayilo, said Wike urged the committee to “put on their thinking cap” and design practical solutions that could be deployed to safeguard residents.

The minister further emphasized the importance of collaboration among security agencies across the G-7 States, noting that synergy would yield “multiplier benefits in providing security to all and sundry.”

The G-7 Technical Committee comprises Commissioners of Police, State Directors of the Department of State Services DSS, and Commandants of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC from Benue, Kaduna, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau and the FCT.

The committee holds periodic meetings to review prevailing security challenges, develop action plans, and present operational strategies for the approval and support of the governors of the seven states.