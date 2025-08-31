Insecurity: Ndume cries over fresh Boko Haram Killings in Borno communities

Ali Ndume.

Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, representing Borno South Senatorial District, has decried the renewed attacks by suspected insurgents in Ngoshe, Gwoza Local Government Area, and Mussa community in Askira/Uba Local Government Area, which claimed the lives of several innocent citizens over the weekend.

Recall that last Saturday morning in Ngoshe, five farmers were brutally murdered while working on their farmlands. The victims, who had gone in search of their needs, were innocently neutralised.

Similarly, in the Mussa community in Askira/Uba, gunmen stormed the village same Saturday night, killing three young people, before setting some houses and shops on fire.

These violent attacks left the communities in mourning, which raised renewed concerns over the safety of lives and property in the area.

In reaction via a statement on Sunday night, Senator Ndume commended the sacrifices of troops under the leadership of the Theatre Commander Joint Task Force, North East ‘Operation Hadin Kai ‘ Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar for the recorded successes against terrorists.

He, however, described both recent incidents as “heartbreaking and deeply painful,” noting that the repeated targeting of innocent citizens, especially farmers and youths, is a cruel reminder of the lingering insecurity in Borno South.

“I am profoundly saddened by these senseless killings. Our people, whose only pursuit is peace and livelihood, continue to fall victim to the cruelty of insurgents. These young men and women deserved to live, to farm, and to dream, but their lives have been cut short by those who thrive on violence and destruction,” the Senator said.

Senator Ndume assured the people of Ngoshe, Mussa, and indeed the entire Borno South Senatorial District, of his commitment to stand with them in these trying times. He emphasized that he is working closely with both the Federal and Borno State Governments, as well as the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies, to strengthen security measures in rural communities.

“We will not fold our hands while our people are being attacked. I will continue to push at every level for more deployment of security personnel to use sophisticated weapons and stationed attack helicopters or fighter jets with improved intelligence sharing, and proactive measures to protect our vulnerable farming communities. The safety of our people remains my top priority,” Ndume assured.

The Senator also called on residents to remain vigilant and cooperate fully with security operatives to help prevent future attacks.

He further appealed for unity among communities, stressing that resilience and solidarity remain crucial in confronting the challenges of insurgency.

