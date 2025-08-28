Insecurity: Mantau residents beg FG to cite military base in Burdugau

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Residents of the Mantau community in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State have appealed to the federal government to establish a military base in nearby Burdugau to stem the tide of deadly bandit attacks.

The call came on Tuesday during Governor Dikko Umaru Radda’s visit to Mantau, where 25 people were killed and 20 homes set ablaze by gunmen during dawn prayers last week.

Radda, who trekked for over an hour after his convoy was unable to reach the village by vehicle, promised to construct a road into Mantau, rebuild the destroyed mosque and provide a school and hospital. He also pledged to relay the community’s request for a military base in Burdugau to the federal authorities.

“Our people are vulnerable because there is no security presence near us,” said community head Maigarin Karfi. “If soldiers are stationed in Burdugau, they can protect Mantau and all the surrounding villages.”

The governor announced ₦500,000 compensation for each bereaved family and reaffirmed plans to strengthen rural security across Katsina.

Banditry has continued to plague remote villages in northern Nigeria despite repeated military operations. Analysts say the Mantau massacre shows how a lack of infrastructure and security outposts leaves rural residents at the mercy of armed groups.