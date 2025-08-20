Insecurity: IGP approves 2 new Area Commands, 5 new Divisions in Benue

Egbetokun

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Inspector General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, has approved the creation of two new Area Commands and the upgrade of five police stations to Divisions in Benue State.

The Benue State Police Command, in a statement issued Wednesday by its Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Udeme Edet, explained that the structural adjustment became necessary as a result of challenges confronting the Command in the course of policing troubled Local Government Areas, LGAs, of the state.

The statement disclosed that “an appraisal of the current security challenges and operations carried out in recent times reveals that some geographical gaps exist between the police and the people in some LGAs hence the adjustment.

“The two Area Commands created are: Daudu Area Command and Naka Area Command while the five Police Stations that have been upgraded to Police Divisions are Ayilamo, Yelewata, Jato-Aka, Okpokolo and Agan Police Divisions.

“Daudu Area Command shall supervise Guma, Daudu Yelewata and Agan Police Division while Naka Area Command shall supervise Naka, Apa, Agatu and Okpokolo Police Divisions.”

The Comnannd noted that the adjustment would assist the Command in policing troubled areas with large and difficult terrains “and these Divisions will also ensure quick resolution of conflict between farmers and herders and facilitate quick response to distress calls.”

The Police Commissioner, Ifeany Emenari, thanked the Inspector General of Police for his continuous support to the Command “and the crucial adjustment that is geared toward bringing permanent solutions to the challenges bedeviling these areas.”