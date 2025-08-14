Insecurity: Diaspora Nigerians backs Nigeria–India defence pact

The Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group (NDMG) has hailed the strengthening of defence ties between Nigeria and India, describing it as a strategic move to address the country’s security challenges.

In a statement signed by its President, Prince Maduka Ezeagu, the group said the renewed bilateral engagement, covering counter-terrorism training, maritime cooperation, research and development, and defence industry investment, reflects a forward-thinking administration committed to lasting security reforms.

The commendation follows the four-day working visit of Nigeria’s Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle, to India from August 11 to 14, 2025, which NDMG described as marking “a new era in Nigeria’s international defence cooperation.”

The group praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for pursuing what it called “a robust, pragmatic foreign defence policy” centred on capacity-building, technology transfer, and local production.

According to NDMG, Dr. Matawalle’s meeting with India’s Raksha Rajya Mantri, Shri Sanjay Seth, opened new opportunities for Nigeria to benefit from India’s proven military capabilities, including the production of Light Combat Aircraft, Light Combat Helicopters, and Offshore Patrol Vessels.

“This partnership is not mere diplomacy for optics; it is a practical step towards closing the gap in our national security architecture,” Ezeagu said.

“With insecurity threatening both urban and rural stability, Nigeria needs international allies who are willing to share technology, offer advanced training, and invest in our defence industry. The India–Nigeria discussions tick all those boxes and reflect the Tinubu administration’s seriousness in delivering sustainable security solutions.”

Ezeagu noted that India’s defence industry has a history of producing affordable, high-quality equipment suitable for diverse terrains, making it an ideal partner for Nigeria’s operational needs. He added that the Federal Government’s focus on revamping local defence manufacturing could be accelerated through this partnership, potentially achieving self-reliance in defence technology within a decade.

The group also commended Dr. Matawalle’s invitation to Indian defence companies to invest in Nigeria, saying it would boost military capacity, create jobs, enhance technical skills, and promote industrial growth.

“What makes this development even more important is that it is happening at a time when Nigeria is repositioning its military strategy to respond to asymmetric threats such as terrorism, banditry, and piracy,” Ezeagu said.

“By collaborating with a nation like India, which has decades of experience in counter-insurgency, maritime security, and peacekeeping operations, Nigeria stands to gain immensely.”

NDMG urged swift, transparent follow-up to the agreements, the creation of a joint monitoring framework with India, and the inclusion of Nigerian universities and research centres in the R&D component.

Vanguard News