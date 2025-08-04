Initiative to tackle inequality, champion global economic inclusion launched

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

A new and bold global advocacy initiative focused on ending economic inequality and expanding economic opportunity, fearless freedom, has been launched.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, this new chapter builds on a legacy of breaking barriers and driving inclusive progress.

The statement said that the initiative is backed by the founder of Fearless Fund, the first venture capital fund in the U.S. built by women of color for women of color.

The statement claimed that the launch of fearless freedom comes nearly one year after the dismissal of a federal lawsuit that challenged the organization’s efforts to empower underrepresented communities.

It also claimed that the case, which drew national attention, was filed on August 2, 2023, and dismissed permanently on September 11, 2024.

Speaking, Chief Executive of Fearless Fund, HM Queen Wa Arian Simone, said that as a global advocacy initiative, Fearless Freedom will spark meaningful dialogue around economic inclusion, inviting communities to reflect, learn, and speak out against financial inequality, all through creative expression and powerful storytelling.

Simone stated: “Fearless Freedom is our global declaration, a refusal to be silenced, erased, or sidelined.

“We’re not just funding change anymore, we’re amplifying the voices that have always driven it. This initiative is about power, presence, and rewriting the rules of who gets seen, supported, and heard.

“August 2nd was once about legal resistance. From now on, it marks something else: a day of fearless expression and global visibility,” she said.

However, Simone attributed that Fearless Freedom is not just an advocacy; but a global movement for visibility, justice, and financial equity, saying: “Through storytelling, policy conversations, and creative programming, Fearless Freedom is reclaiming space, spotlighting the real challenges, and championing the people building powerful solutions.”