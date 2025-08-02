Information Minister calls for calm over Badeggi Radio suspension

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Ministry of Information and National Orientation said it has taken note of concerns raised by various stakeholders in the media industry regarding the recent directive by the Niger State Government to suspend the operations of Badeggi FM, a radio station in Minna.

According to reports, the Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umaru Bago, issued the directive during an expanded Niger State APC Caucus Meeting in Minna on August 1, which the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, attended.

The governor reportedly cited allegations of unethical broadcasting and incitement against the government.

“While acknowledging the concerns raised, the Ministry notes that the suspension of broadcasting licenses falls within the purview of the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, as stipulated by law.

“In light of this, the Ministry welcomes the decision of the Niger State Government to formally report the perceived ‘unethical behavior’ of Badegi FM to the NBC for resolution,” the ministry said in a statement on Saturday by Rabiu Ibrahim, Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister of Information and National Orientation.

“The Minister appeals to all parties to remain calm, assuring that the NBC has the necessary mechanisms to resolve the issue in a fair and impartial manner,” the statement added.