Influencer marketing sector in Nigeria needs overhauling – Strategist, Ndubueze Naomi

Influencer marketing has become a dominant strategy for Nigerian brands, spanning industries from fashion to fintech. Each year, billions of naira are poured into influencer partnerships aimed at boosting brand visibility. Yet, according to brand strategist and influencer marketing expert Ndubueze Naomi, the industry is failing to translate awareness into tangible consumer action.

Naomi calls this problem the “Influence Bubble” — a cycle in which brands prioritise vanity metrics such as likes, views, and follower counts, while overlooking more meaningful indicators like engagement, loyalty, and conversions.

“Brands are chasing numbers that look good on paper, but visibility without real connection does not inspire action,” she says.

Having managed campaigns for global and local brands including Jameson, GSK, and OPPO Mobile, Naomi has witnessed the shortcomings of the traditional influencer model. While celebrity endorsements can spark buzz, she argues that modern Nigerian audiences are more discerning, prioritising authenticity over glamour.

“Nigerian audiences want relevance, relatability, and real value, not just polished photos and catchy slogans,” she explains.

Naomi is advocating for a strategic shift toward micro-community engagement. She notes that niche influencers with smaller but loyal audiences often outperform big names in building trust and driving conversions. She also emphasises the importance of co-creation — allowing influencers to produce content in their own voice rather than sticking to rigid brand scripts — as a way to foster more authentic storytelling and deeper audience connections.

She further champions performance-based compensation, rewarding influencers for concrete results such as clicks, sign-ups, and sales. Long-term ambassador programmes, she adds, can turn influencers into genuine brand advocates, making their content more relatable and impactful over time.

“The system is not broken, it is simply outdated. If brands can move past surface-level metrics and build strategies on trust, relevance, and data, influencer marketing in Nigeria can truly transform brand–consumer relationships,” Naomi concludes.