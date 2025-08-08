Inequality crisis responsible for 83 million Nigerians in deep poverty – Oxfam

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

As economic hardship worsens across Nigeria, Oxfam in Nigeria has issued a stark warning over the nation’s deepening inequality crisis, revealing that over 83 million Nigerians now live in extreme poverty.

The call came during a national dialogue themed “The Next 90%: Youth, Policy & A Fairer Nigeria”, held with support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands. The event brought together youth leaders, policymakers, civil society actors, and government officials to address Nigeria’s persistent socio-economic disparities under the campaign banner #ShapeTheNext90.

According to Oxfam, Nigeria — despite being Africa’s largest economy — ranks among the most unequal societies in the world. Their data shows that the top 10% of Nigerians control 32.5% of national income, while the poorest 10% hold just 2.3%. Over 39% of the population survives on less than $2 a day, with a Gini coefficient of 35.1% — one of the highest in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Oxfam’s Country Director, John Makina, condemned the systemic issues and inaction by policymakers, calling inequality in Nigeria a man-made crisis driven by deliberate decisions and entrenched interests.

“This is not just about money — it’s about life. It means no access to quality education, healthcare, or basic services. It means two-thirds of teenage girls in Northern Nigeria cannot read or write. It means women, who do most of the farming, own just 13% of the land,” he said.

Makina also criticized the lack of youth inclusion in governance, citing the absence of any cabinet members under the age of 35. He stressed that this isn’t just about fairness but a strategic investment in Nigeria’s future.

Highlighting policy failures, Makina revealed that Nigeria lost over ₦5 trillion in 2024 through tax incentives given to large corporations — an amount equivalent to 18.5% of the national budget.

To tackle these challenges, Oxfam called for collective national action focused on strengthening public services, enforcing corporate regulation, dismantling monopolies, and introducing wealth and excess profit taxes. He also emphasized the need for progressive labour policies that ensure fair pay and increased minimum wages to keep pace with the rising cost of living. With 65% of the workforce in the informal sector, formalizing small and medium-scale businesses through better access to credit, training, and simplified registration processes was also identified as crucial. Reducing youth vulnerability, which affects more than half of young Nigerians, was seen as vital to long-term development.

Makina concluded with a call to action, urging young people to contribute their ideas, energy, and creativity to reshape the country’s policies and economy. “Today’s dialogue is about hope — a platform to find new, inclusive ways of governing and distributing resources. Youth and women must be central to shaping the future,” he said.

On the sidelines of the event, Senator Ireti Kingibe (FCT) expressed optimism that the Reserved Seat Bill — aimed at increasing women’s representation in governance — would pass in the Senate. She urged civil society and media stakeholders to mount pressure to ensure its success during constitutional amendment proceedings.

Kingibe also predicted stronger female participation in the 2027 general elections and emphasized the need for women to rally behind female candidates across the country.