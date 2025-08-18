INEC records over 69,000 online voters pre-registration

No fewer than 69,376 voters completed online pre-registration within seven hours of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) resuming its nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja.

Olumekun explained that the number was recorded just seven hours after the commission activated the registration portal for citizens.

“The portal went live at 8.30 a.m., and by 3.30 p.m., 69,376 Nigerians had already pre-registered online.

“Of this figure, 33,803 (48.7 per cent) are male, while 35,573 (51.3 per cent) are female. Young persons aged 18-34 totalled 48,033 (69.2 per cent).

“The portal remains available 24 hours daily at https://cvr.inecnigeria.org,” Olumekun added.

He further announced that in-person registration would begin on Monday, Aug. 25, across 811 state and local government offices nationwide, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays.

The exercise, he said, would enable citizens preferring the in-person option to register and allow online pre-registrants to complete their registration.

He stressed that both options would run simultaneously for the entire duration of the CVR as outlined in the commission’s earlier schedule.

Olumekun revealed that INEC would begin releasing weekly updates from next week, including detailed breakdowns by state, gender, age, occupation and disability.

“For clarity, registration is open only to Nigerian citizens aged 18 and above who are not already registered voters. Double registration is unlawful.

“Transfers between states or the FCT, and replacements for lost or damaged cards, are however permitted during the CVR,” Olumekun stated. (NAN)