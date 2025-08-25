INEC presents certificate of return to Zamfara Assembly by-election winner

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented a Certificate of Return to Kamilu Sa’idu, the member-elect for Kaura-Namoda South Constituency in the Zamfara State House of Assembly, following his victory in the supplementary by-election held on August 21, 2025.

The certificate was formally handed over to Sa’idu on Monday by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Mahmud Isah, at a brief ceremony held at INEC’s state headquarters in Gusau.

Prof. Isah described the by-election as transparent, free, fair, and widely acceptable. He commended INEC staff for their professionalism and dedication, noting that their efforts ensured the credibility of the process despite attempts by some individuals to cast aspersions on the commission.

The REC urged the lawmaker-elect to serve his constituency with sincerity, honesty, and diligence.

In his acceptance remarks, Sa’idu expressed gratitude to God and the people of his constituency, pledging to represent them effectively and uphold their trust.

Also speaking at the event, the Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara, Ibrahim Umar Dangaladima, commended INEC and security agencies for their professionalism during the election. He described the victory as proof of continued support for the APC in the state.