INEC appeals to voters to reject double registration

Mallam Isah Ehimeakhe, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Bayelsa, on Monday appealed to the electorate not to register twice, as it is an offence under the law.

Ehimeakhe, who reiterated this while speaking with newsmen in Yenagoa, stated that multiple registration could result in a fine or imprisonment, as provided in Section 114(b) of the Electoral Act 2022.

He warned that the commission’s Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) had been designed to detect multiple registrations and flag individuals who attempted to register more than once

He said: “Once you have been issued a PVC or previously completed the registration process, you do not need to register again; attempting to do so amounts to double registration, which is a punishable offence under law.

“Specifically, Section 114 (b) of the Electoral Act 2022 prohibits double registration. Penalties include a fine, imprisonment or both.

“Voter Registration is not only a fundamental right but also a duty of every eligible citizen of Nigeria.

“No individual can vote in an election unless they are duly registered to do so. We urge all Nigerians who have attained the age of 18 and have not yet registered to do so,” he explained.

According to him, INEC remains resolute in protecting the voting rights of every eligible Nigerian; no eligible citizen will be denied the opportunity to register and vote.

He assured that security agencies and other partners were on the ground to ensure a secured and transparent registration exercise.

