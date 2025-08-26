INEC appeals to residents to participate in CVR exercise in Delta

INEC officials at one of the registration centres in Asaba.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Delta has urged eligible residents to participate in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise to enable them to vote in future elections.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Sir Etekamba Umoren, made the call on Tuesday in Asaba during the flag-off of the exercise.

Umoren said that the biometric capturing exercise had started smoothly across the designated centres within the 25 local government areas in the state.

“I advise all eligible voters to come out and register; your voter’s card is your strength. If you have not registered, you will not be able to vote.

“I implore all and request all those who are yet to register to do so . And for those who have misplaced their cards, there are provisions for us to replace their voter’s card.

“For all those who, for whatever reason or circumstances beyond their control, could not register earlier, there are provisions for fresh registration.

“And those who have just reached the age of 18 are eligible to vote. Therefore, every eligible voter is allowed to register.

“There is also provision for online registration, which makes it easier.

“You can sit at home and fill the necessary requirement, and by the time you visit the registration centre, within a few moments you will be done,” Umoren said.

Umoren said that although he was impressed with the turnout so far, some people were waiting for the closing day to avoid the last-minute rush.

Vanguard News