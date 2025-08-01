INEC announces dates for nationwide voter registration

By Omeiza Ajayi
The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has announced August 18 for the commencement of pre-registration for its Continuos Voter Registration CVR.
This was disclosed on Friday in a message posted on its X handle.
Specifically, the online pre-registration starts on August 18 while the in-person registration commences on August 25.
The in-person registration will be held across its local government offices nationwide and other designated registration centres form 9am to 3pm daily, excluding weekends.
