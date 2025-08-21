Industrialist Aisha Achimugu breaks barrier in Nigeria’s maritime sector

By Folorunsho Olumuyiwa & Jaince Uduogu

Dr. Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu, OFR, Group Managing Director of Felak Concept Group, has emerged as one of the few women breaking new ground in Nigeria’s industrial sector with her leadership role in the development of a deep-sea port project in South-South Nigeria.

The initiative, described as the first of its kind under the direction of a female-led consortium, is expected to boost Nigeria’s maritime infrastructure, enhance trade capacity, and create employment opportunities in the region.

Achimugu, who has over two decades of experience in the oil, gas, engineering and logistics sectors, is also the Chairman of Bluewave Exploration and Production Limited, where she oversees upstream investments in the petroleum industry.

Her companies, under the umbrella of Felak Concept Group, operate across multiple sectors including marine advisory, infrastructural engineering, procurement, digital services, and human capital development. Subsidiaries such as Altex Engineering Services, Oceangate Engineering Oil & Gas, Koncept Digital Integrated Services and the Skills and Career Support Centre provide services that range from port master planning to corporate training and water management solutions.

Speaking on her vision, Achimugu said her focus is on long-term projects that combine sustainability with economic impact. “We are building structures that will outlive us, while ensuring that young Nigerians are equipped with the skills to participate in a competitive global economy,” she noted.

Beyond infrastructure, Achimugu also runs the SAM Empowerment Foundation, which channels resources into education, youth empowerment and health initiatives.

Industry observers say her role in spearheading the deep-sea port and expanding Nigeria’s upstream participation reflects a shift in the country’s industrial landscape, where women are increasingly occupying leadership positions once dominated by men.

Born in 1974, Achimugu studied Accountancy at the University of Jos and later obtained a Master’s degree in Business Management from the University of Belize. She also completed advanced leadership programmes at the University of Cambridge and holds an honorary doctorate from the Commonwealth University, Belize.

As Nigeria continues to push for economic diversification and infrastructure development, analysts say her emergence as one of the country’s leading industrialists highlights the potential of female leadership in shaping future growth.