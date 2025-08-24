Industrial leather hub to generate over $250m annually in export – Obasa

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa has applauded the newly commissioned industrial leather hub as a leverage to position Lagos as a global leader in leather production and innovation.

Located in the boisterous Matori, Mushin area of the State, the hub, now known as the Oluremi Tinubu Industrial Leather Hub, is designed to generate more than $250m annually in export turnover when fully operational, create 10,000 direct jobs while over 150,000 artisans would benefit from training and start-up support to boost productivity, and position Lagos as the leather logistics capital in West Africa.

Equipped with modern industrial leatherwork machinery capable of mass-producing shoes, bags, belts, packaging bags, and other leather products, the commissioning of the hub recently was part of activities lined up for the First Lady, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu’s three-day official visit to Lagos.

In a goodwill message delivered at the ceremony, Obasa commended the State government for its initiative and investment, stating that the hub reaffirms the State’s leadership vision to transform Lagos into an industrial powerhouse.

He said, “This is more than just a facility; this hub symbolises our resolve to harness the ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit of our people. I am convinced beyond measure that it will empower artisans, create thousands of jobs, and position Lagos as a global leader in leather production and innovation.”

He further commended the State government for naming the leather hub after the First Lady, which he said is “a fitting recognition of her excellent service to the State as a three-term senator, her empowerment initiatives over the past two decades, and, also, as the wife of our beloved President.”