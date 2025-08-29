Increase in passport cost evidence of FG’s disconnect from Nigerians- Peter Obi

Peter Obi

By John Alechenu



The 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi has said the recent upward review of the cost of obtaining a Nigerian passport showed how detached the President Bola Tinubu administration is from the masses.

Obi said this on his verified X account.

“The obsession of this administration with putting a burden on the populace is becoming legendary and continues to reveal its apparent disconnect with the people and the suffering.

“The International Passport fees in Nigeria have now skyrocketed to ₦100,000 for a 32-page booklet and ₦200,000 for 64 pages. This is the third increase in just two years.

“In a country where the new minimum wage is only ₦70,000, the cost of a single passport now exceeds a worker’s monthly salary, probably the only country in the world to achieve this feat.

“Instead of making life easier, this government keeps shifting the burden onto ordinary Nigerians.

“It is alarming that the price of the international passport is higher than what workers earn in a month. -PO”.