INC rallies support for PINL as women laud inclusion efforts

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The Ijaw National Congress (INC) has called on host communities and stakeholders in the Niger Delta to support Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL), the surveillance firm operating in the Eastern Corridor, including the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP).

Speaking during PINL’s August stakeholders’ meeting in Yenagoa, INC President, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, commended the company for its performance and continued engagement with host communities.

“PINL has shown commitment to working with the communities. Their record on the TNP indicates progress, and we believe they are open to doing more to foster inclusion,” Okaba said.

“I encourage our youths to embrace peaceful engagement and take advantage of the development initiatives available.”

Also speaking, Engr. Akponine Omojevwe, Head of Field Operations for the Eastern Corridor at the NNPC Ltd Project Monitoring Office, noted that recent improvements in pipeline security reflect stronger community relations.

“The cooperation between the company and local communities has enhanced security efforts, and we acknowledge the role of community leaders in this progress,” he said.

Hon. Tari Pourri, Chairman of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly Committee on Youths, urged constructive engagement between youths, companies, and government institutions.

“Sustainable development comes through dialogue and partnership. It is important that young people see these companies as stakeholders in our collective progress,” he said.

Former state lawmaker, Mrs. Ingo Iwowari, commended PINL for including women in its community development efforts and encouraged broader adoption of gender-inclusive approaches.

“Addressing pipeline issues requires all voices. Including women ensures a more effective and peaceful resolution process,” she stated.

In his remarks, Dr. Akpos Mezeh, General Manager, Community and Stakeholders Relations at PINL, noted that recent improvements in pipeline protection have contributed positively to national oil revenue.

He attributed the success to community engagement strategies, safety compliance, timely staff remuneration, and effective communication channels. He also highlighted the company’s community investment programmes, including scholarships and skills training for women.

“We remain committed to supporting energy security and working with communities to protect vital national infrastructure,” Mezeh said.