Imo workers celebrate as Uzodimma increases minimum wage to N104,000

…Orders Clearance of N16bn Gratuity Arrears

Workers in Imo State erupted in celebration Tuesday night after Governor Hope Uzodimma raised the state’s minimum wage from the nationally approved N70,000 to N104,000.

Health workers also recorded significant gains, with the entry-level salary for medical doctors now pegged at N508,000 monthly, while other health professionals will start at N108,000.

The announcement, made during a meeting with organised labour at Government House, Owerri, was greeted with choruses of praise and solidarity songs from jubilant workers, who prayed for the governor.

Pensioners, led by their Chairman, Dr. J.B. Ugochukwu, also joined the celebration after Governor Uzodimma ordered the immediate release of N16 billion to clear outstanding gratuity arrears across the state. Many had already benefited from earlier gratuity payments alongside regular pensions.

Governor Uzodimma said the new wage reflects his administration’s commitment to sustaining a cordial and productive relationship with workers and pensioners.

“We have always recognised that no government can succeed without a friendly and cordial relationship with organised labour, which we rightly describe as the engine room of government,” he said.

The governor noted that Imo’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) had risen from less than N400 million in 2020 to nearly N4 billion today, while federal allocation grew from N7.5 billion in 2020 to over N13 billion. He attributed the fiscal gains to President Bola Tinubu’s reforms, which he said were already yielding benefits.

He further revealed that Imo’s debt profile had dropped from N280 billion to under N100 billion, alongside investments in infrastructure, healthcare, and youth empowerment.

Under the revised salary structure, senior medical officers will now earn up to N1.2 million monthly, while top health workers’ pay will rise to N803,000, up from the previous N77,600–N502,000 range. Other civil servants also received significant upward reviews.

Challenging workers to reciprocate the government’s gesture, Uzodimma said:

“If the government is paying you, then you must work for the government. We expect a level of dignity and commitment in your service that is uncommon.”

Commissioner for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Prof. Boniface Nwogu, commended the move, saying it had resolved all pending agitation from organised labour.

In their responses, Imo NLC Chairman Comrade Uche Chigaemzu and leaders of TUC, NUP, and NMA praised the governor’s decision and pledged continued loyalty and support.

The event was attended by Deputy Governor Lady Chinyere Ekomaru, Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Chike Olemgbe, the Deputy Speaker, lawmakers, commissioners, members of the Expanded Executive Council, and local government leaders.