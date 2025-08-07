Imo needs God-fearing leaders committed to service – Dr. Amadi

A renowned expert in human and capital development, Dr. Chima Matthew Amadi, has called for a renewed sense of responsibility among political leaders in Imo State, urging them to prioritize public service and the fear of God above personal interest.

Dr. Amadi made this known while delivering the keynote address at the 2025 Seminar of the Owerri Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Men Organisation (OACCMM), held at Obiri Odenigbo, Maria Assumpta Cathedral, Owerri.

He expressed concern over what he described as the state’s lagging infrastructure development despite years of federal allocations, citing issues such as poor roads, inadequate school facilities, and limited access to affordable healthcare.

“It is a betrayal of public trust when the people are promised development, yet basic infrastructure remains lacking,” Amadi said.

He challenged public office holders to be guided by conscience and a sense of divine accountability, noting that governance should reflect service, justice, and compassion.

Amadi urged Catholic men and citizens alike to speak out against perceived injustices and hold leaders accountable. Quoting biblical figures like Nathan and Amos, he emphasized the importance of civic responsibility grounded in faith.

“Let it not be said that in our time, God found no one to speak up,” Amadi said. “Let it be said that Catholic men in Imo stood for truth, defended the vulnerable, and remembered the poor.”

During his speech titled “Where Are the Prophets?”, Dr. Amadi reflected on the moral obligations of citizens and the Church in times of societal distress. He cited scriptural and Catholic teachings, reminding his audience that engagement in politics and governance is a Christian responsibility, not an abandonment of spiritual values.

Highlighting the federal allocations to Imo State’s local governments from 2019 to 2025, he raised concerns about transparency and the visible impact of such funds on rural development.

He stressed the need for better governance and urged leaders to prioritize the people’s welfare over personal gains.

While referencing tragic security incidents in the state, Amadi called for greater support to communities and a commitment to public safety, emphasizing that elected leaders must be proactive in addressing such issues.

“Leadership is not just about holding office,” he stated. “It is about standing with the people and delivering on promises.”

The address, which drew a standing ovation, was widely described by attendees as a powerful call to action for both citizens and political leaders to re-examine their roles in building a just society.