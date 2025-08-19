Imo Massacre: Families receive N61m support from Ugochinyere, friends

By Emmanuel Iheaka

Owerri — It was an emotional moment in Umualaoma, Ndiejezie, Arondizuogu, and Osina communities of Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State on Tuesday as families affected by the July 24 attack which claimed 26 lives received financial support.

Gunmen had stormed the communities, leaving several residents dead and others injured in a brutal attack that plunged the area into grief.

Presenting cheques to bereaved families and injured victims at his Akokwa country home, the member representing Ideato Federal Constituency, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, said a total of N61 million was raised through donations from his friends and associates. Among the contributors, he disclosed, was the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu.

Ugochinyere thanked security agencies for their efforts and called for better support for local vigilante operatives to improve community safety. “This may not bring back their loved ones, but it is a way of standing with them during this difficult time,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Ozioma Munachi, recounted the traumatic experience of the attack and appreciated Ugochinyere and other donors for the financial assistance.