Imo APC stakeholders advocate zoning of National Publicity Secretary seat to state

By Emmanuel Iheaka

As the tenure of the current National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) draws to a close, a coalition of political groups in Imo State has called on the party leadership to zone the position of National Publicity Secretary to the state.

The coalition, which includes Progressive Voices, Ohanaeze Political Alliance, Imo APC Media Vanguard, and the South East Democratic Forum, made this known during a press briefing on Sunday in Owerri.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, Chief Charles Osuagwu stated that since the APC’s formation in 2013, Imo State has not produced the party’s National Publicity Secretary, despite its consistent support for the party in the South East.

“Imo has remained unwavering in its loyalty to the APC, delivering strong electoral results and demonstrating steadfast party discipline,” Osuagwu said. “It is time the state is recognised with a key national position, particularly one aligned with its media strength and political communication capacity.”

The group argued that Imo possesses a pool of experienced professionals in media, public relations, and political communication who are well qualified to serve in the role.

Echoing the call, a party stalwart in the state, Chief Kelechi Onyenaucheya, said the appeal is rooted in fairness and the need to engage competent hands as the party prepares for the next electoral cycle.

Also speaking, Barr. Theodore Ogbuehi, Convener of the Imo APC New Direction Forum, noted that zoning the National Publicity Secretary position to Imo would not only deepen party inclusiveness but also help to consolidate APC’s presence in the South East.

The coalition urged the national leadership of the APC to consider their request ahead of the upcoming national convention.