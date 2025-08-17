IMG commences N6.39bn Rights Issue to drive growth

L-R: Non-Executive Director, Industrial & Medical Gases (IMG), PLC, Adeleke Adebayo; Independent Non-Executive Director, Olusola Oworu; Executive Director & Chief Operating Officer, United Capital (UCAP), PLC, Ayodeji Adigun; Company Secretary, IMG PLC, Aderonke Segun-Alabi; Managing Director & CEO, Ayodeji Oseni; Non-Executive Director, Oluwadeyi Adebola; Chairman, Aminu Ado; Managing Director United Capital Investment Banking, Dr Gbadebo Adenrele; Independent Non-Executive Director, Dr. Patricia Opene-Odili and Non-Executive Director, Olawale Oyedele, during the Signing Ceremony of All Parties for Rights Issue of IMG in Lagos at weekend

By Peter Egwuatu

Industrial & Medical Gases Nigeria Plc (IMG) has officially launched a Rights Issue valued at N6.39 billion, aimed at reinforcing its market presence and funding strategic expansion initiatives.

Following the signing of all necessary agreements over the weekend, the Rights Issue is now open to IMG shareholders.

The offer comprises 199,797,458 Ordinary Shares of 50 kobo each at N32 per share, providing existing shareholders with the opportunity to acquire two (2) new Ordinary Shares for every five (5) shares held as of the qualification date.

According to IMG Chairman, Aminu Ado, the Rights Issue represents a major step in the company’s long-term growth strategy.

“Today marks a crucial milestone as we officially commence our Rights Issue to raise capital, enhance liquidity, and strengthen our balance sheet by reducing existing debt. This initiative provides our valued shareholders with an opportunity to increase their equity stake and contribute to IMG’s next phase of growth. The offer will be open for a period of 28 working days, during which shareholders may either accept or renounce their rights.”, explained Ado.

Echoing this sentiment, Managing Director and CEO, Ayodeji Oseni, emphasized the strategic use of the funds.. “ This Rights Issue is a defining moment in our company’s journey. The proceeds will be utilized to repay an outstanding loan secured for expansion purposes, and to fund targeted business development initiatives. We deeply value the ongoing support and trust of our shareholders and are committed to transparent communication throughout this process.

“We are confident of a strong response, as our shareholders have consistently demonstrated belief in our vision. We remain focused on unlocking future growth opportunities and driving sustained value for all stakeholders.”, affirmed Oseni.

Managing Director, Investment Banking at United Capital Group, the Lead Issuing House , Dr Gbadebo Adenrele explained that the Company was prioritising efforts to reduce its financing burden, strengthen its balance sheet, and support long-term growth by deleveraging and unlocking cash flows for capacity expansion and other operational needs.

“ To ensure the success of the Rights Issue, IMG has implemented targeted strategies focused on pricing and investor engagement. Following a strong Growth performance in the 2024 financial year, with revenue rising by 38% to ₦8.3 billion and profit after tax surging by over 90% to ₦1.6 billion, the Company has built significant momentum heading into the Rights Issue.

“ This momentum is further reinforced by an attractive offer price of ₦32.00 per share, representing a 20% discount to the market price of ₦39.85 as of the qualification date, May 21, 2025. IMG is also emphasizing transparency and active shareholder participation to strengthen investor confidence and drive strong uptake.”, stated Adenrele.

Other parties to the issue are: Meristem Capital Limited, serving as Joint Issuing House, Morgan Capital Securities Nigeria Ltd., the designated Stockbroker and Lancelot Registrars and Investor Relations Limited the Registrar for the offer.