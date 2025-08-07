I’m the victim, ValueJet apologised, offered to fly me on private jet – Kwam1

Fuji legend, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as Kwam 1, has denied claims of misconduct at the Abuja airport, insisting that he was the victim and not the aggressor in the incident currently under investigation by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Kwam 1, in a statement issued by his media aide, Kunle Rasheed, dismissed reports that he breached aviation protocol or endangered passengers during a ValueJet flight boarding process on August 5, 2025.

“Our attention has been drawn to reports alleging that King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (K1 De Ultimate) displayed unruly conduct while attempting to board a ValueJet flight… We wish to categorically state that this narrative is not only exaggerated but also misleading,” the statement read.

Kwam 1 explained that the substance in question, which drew security attention, was simply “plain drinking water” handed to him at the lounge, not contraband or anything capable of compromising flight safety.

“Despite his respectful effort to clarify this, the situation was unnecessarily escalated,” the statement added.

Rejecting the notion that he disrupted airport operations, the veteran artiste said: “Claims that K1 blocked the aircraft or attempted to disrupt operations are completely unfounded. The veteran artiste, who is globally respected and frequently travels both locally and internationally, understands and strictly adheres to aviation protocols.”

Kwam 1 further revealed that ValueJet management, including the Chairman and Managing Director, apologised to him and even offered to fly him to Lagos on a private jet — an offer he turned down.

“If indeed there had been anything inappropriate in his conduct, the Head of Airport Security, officials from relevant agencies such as FAAN and NCAA, as well as the Chairman and Managing Director of the airline, would not have reached out personally to appeal, tender apologies, and even go as far as arranging a private jet to fly him to Lagos — at no cost. Despite persistent persuasion from the airline’s top executives, K1 graciously declined the offer,” the statement said.

Describing himself as the sole person affected by the incident, Kwam 1 noted, “No one else but him and his personal assistant was directly involved. A few concerned passengers who witnessed the incident firsthand appealed to him to remain calm, recognizing the undue pressure he was under.”

He also responded to reports regarding the pilot, saying: “It is important to note that the pilot involved now has her license suspended. Given the circumstances, it is no surprise if she attempts to deflect blame — surely, she must lie to cover herself up.”

Kwam 1 urged the media and public to report responsibly and avoid jumping to conclusions. “We urge the media and the public to avoid sensationalism and allow the truth — not assumptions — to guide their judgment,” the statement concluded.

FAAN has since opened a probe into the incident, which has generated public debate about celebrity conduct, airport security, and corporate responsibility in Nigeria’s aviation sector.