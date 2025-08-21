“I’m safe,” Lil Kesh breaks silence after reports of being robbed, stabbed in Lagos

Nigerian singer Keshinro Ololade, popularly known as Lil Kesh, has reassured fans of his safety after reports surfaced that he was robbed and stabbed during an attack in Lagos.

On Wednesday, multiple reports claimed the Shoki crooner narrowly escaped death after assailants attacked him, carting away jewelry worth millions of naira.

Life threw me a curveball, but I’m safe, healing, and blessed to be here. Grateful for the love, support and prayers.🤍 — Lil Kesh (@lilkeshofficial) August 21, 2025

According to Hip TV, the artist sustained a stab wound to his neck during the incident.

Breaking his silence on Thursday, Lil Kesh took to X (formerly Twitter) to address the situation.

“Life threw me a curveball, but I’m safe, healing, and blessed to be here. Grateful for the love, support and prayers,” he wrote.

The news sparked concern among fans and colleagues in the music industry, many of whom have since sent their well-wishes and prayers for his recovery.

Authorities are yet to release an official statement on the robbery incident.

Vanguard News