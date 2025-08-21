I’m redefining African storytelling through film – Obatula

Bursting onto the scene with his debut film, “Plagued,” a daring exploration of human resilience amid chaos, Moshood Abiola Obatula, fondly known as The Dark Visionary, has risen to prominence as one of Africa’s most talented filmmakers.

The Lagos born film maker in a chat with vanguard, said that his love for the arts blossomed at a young age, influenced by the city’s rich cultural tapestry and vibrant storytelling traditions.

The film introduced audience to his signature style, an intoxicating blend of magical realism, cultural depth, and bold narratives. Critics has praised his courage in tackling complex themes, and the industry quickly recognized him as a filmmaker to watch.

Determined to master his craft, the film passion in him caused him to enrolled at City Varsity University in Johannesburg, where he studied Film and Television, honing the technical and creative skills that would define his career.

According to him, “over the years, I have directed films such as The Olympian’s Torch, South African Love Story, Stretch, Now, and Part of Me, and each project showcasing my versatility and storytelling genius,” says Moshood, nothing his works have not only won awards but have also sparked conversations across the continent, proving that African cinema can compete on a global scale.

As the Managing Director of Related Motion, Moshood has created a hub for creativity and innovation, mentoring young talent and pushing the boundaries of African storytelling. His journey from a passionate film student to an award-winning director exemplifies determination, vision, and a commitment to elevating Nollywood and African cinema at large.