I’m proud of my children’s academic performance – Orji Uzor Kalu

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has expressed deep pride in the academic achievements of his children, describing their performance as a source of personal fulfillment and a reflection of strong parental guidance.

The former Abia State governor and current senator representing Abia North made the remarks in a Facebook post on Sunday after attending Mass. He said the legislative recess had allowed him to focus on his family and support his children’s development, especially as the new academic session approaches.

“Senate recess gives me the opportunity to perform my parental duties, and it has contributed to the performance of my children, both academically and personally,” he wrote.

Kalu highlighted the individual academic successes of his children, noting that most of them have attained First Class honours from Ivy League institutions.

“My first daughter, Neya, graduated with a Second Class Upper in Law. Michael and Zina both graduated with First Class in Law, and Olivia, who is rounding up with high grades, will also graduate with a First Class in Economics. Nicole, our youngest, is preparing for school resumption, and I am hopeful she will emulate her siblings.”

He emphasized that their academic excellence was not a product of wealth or privilege, but the result of merit, adding that admission into Ivy League schools is based strictly on academic qualifications.

“Their academic performance has nothing to do with financial strength, as they all went to Ivy League schools. Admission is strictly on merit,” he said.

On his political duties, Senator Kalu reassured his constituents of his commitment to effective representation. He said his focus would immediately shift back to constituency development upon the Senate’s resumption.

“We will continue to project our constituency by ensuring that Abia North enjoys quality representation with more projects in the zone,” he concluded.