I’m out of Kirikiri prison but in pains — Ibom Air passenger, Comfort

Comfort Emmanson, the Ibom Air passenger who was recently discharged by an Ikeja Magistrate’s Court in Lagos, has broken her silence following her release from Kirikiri Prison.

In a post shared on her Instagram page on Wednesday, Emmanson thanked her friends, supporters, and well-wishers for their prayers and love during her time in detention.

She also revealed she is still dealing with the physical and emotional effects of her experience.

“Thank you so much for all the Prayers, Love, and support, I’ve been released from the Prison, but I’m still in pains due to how I was treated. I just need some rest and medical treatment before I give out my own version of the event. Thank you so much my Lovely Friends and Supporters. I really appreciate y’all from the button of my heart. God bless y’all. THANK YOU MY GREAT GOD!!!”

Her message came hours after an Ikeja Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ogba struck out the five-count charge against her, which alleged that she disrupted the peace aboard an Ibom Air flight, assaulted a crew member, and acted in a manner capable of breaching public order.

The charges were withdrawn after the complainant and the airline indicated they were no longer interested in pursuing the matter, prompting the presiding Magistrate, Olanrewaju Salami, to order her discharge.

Vanguard News