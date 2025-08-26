I’m not on the run, Atiku son-in-law tells EFCC

EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede

By Efe Onodjae

Son-in-law to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and businessman, Bashir Abdullahi Haske, has denied allegations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, that he is evading arrest after being declared wanted over alleged multi-million-dollar money laundering.

EFCC had, on Thursday evening last week, issued an official notice declaring Haske wanted for alleged criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

The manhunt comes amid alleged contracts linked to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) at which money was allegedly traced to different accounts linked to Haske.

In a statement issued through his media office, Haske described the EFCC’s action as a politically motivated witch-hunt, insisting that he has nothing to hide.

He said contrary to the anti-graft agency’s claim, he had honoured their invitation, appeared before investigators, and submitted both oral and documentary evidence to prove the legitimacy of his financial transactions.

Haske further alleged that despite his cooperation, the EFCC denied him administrative bail after he met stringent conditions, and unlawfully detained him until his health deteriorated, leading to a near-collapse in custody.

According to him, he was only released on bail when his worsening medical condition raised concerns over his survival, and he is currently receiving treatment.

“It is therefore shocking and disingenuous for EFCC to now claim I am ‘running away’ when they are well aware that my health crisis was precipitated by their own misconduct,” he stated.

Haske, who maintained he is not a politician and has no political ambitions, said attempts to drag him into political controversies because of his marital ties were unfair and unlawful.

He accused the EFCC of attempting to misuse Interpol for political ends, stressing that the international body itself had repeatedly stated that it does not intervene in matters tainted by political witch-hunting.

Reaffirming his willingness to cooperate with lawful investigations, Haske said: “I am not on the run. I am committed to clearing my name and cooperating with lawful investigations. All I ask is that EFCC conducts its duties within the ambit of the rule of law and without political interference.”