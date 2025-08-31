I’m in a relationship with myself – Barbie Sylvanus

By Ayo Onikoyi

An Instagram fashionista and entrepreneur , Barbie Sylvanus has shared insights about her business journey, personal life, and opinions on societal pressures in a recent interview with Egungun of Lagos.

Speaking about her career, Barbie described herself as a serial entrepreneur who thrives on dropshipping and marketing. “Dropshipping is about selling products you don’t have to do inventory for,” she explained.

When asked if she was in a relationship, she gave an unconventional answer: “Yes, I’m in a relationship—with myself.”

She also spoke about the dangers of body shaming and how it pushes many women into cosmetic surgery. “If you look at the death rate of females who go under the knife, it’s usually based on her not being comfortable with her stomach, and you constantly point that out to her. How do you want her to feel?” she noted.

Addressing critics who mock her, Barbie responded confidently: “People laugh at me, that’s their opinion, man! God gave me all of this.”

On online trends, she didn’t shy away from controversy, claiming that “majority of the people that are listening to Gehgeh’s advice are broke.”