I’m here to make timeless music that touches hearts, stirs souls, says Nelly Baradi

By Ayo Onikoyi

For Nigerian Afropop singer Nelly Baradi, music has never just been about catchy beats or fleeting fame — it’s about crafting songs that reach deep, linger long, and remind listeners they’re not alone. As her official debut single “Wake Up” steadily gathers momentum, the rising star is more committed than ever to her mission: to make music that touches hearts and stirs souls for years to come.

“‘Wake Up’ is more than a debut — it’s a declaration,” Nelly says of the sensual, mid-tempo track that has introduced her haunting voice to a wider audience. “It was born from those quiet, vulnerable spaces where love and fear coexist. Lines like ‘All I want is you when I wake up’ reflect the craving for emotional safety and closeness. I want people to hear it and feel seen, like someone finally put their unspoken feelings into a melody.”

Born Nelly Toritseju Baradi in Sapele, Delta State, her sound is deeply rooted in the soulful harmonies of her childhood church and the rich musical culture of her hometown. But it was her leap of faith — relocating to Lagos in 2018 — that transformed her dreams into a bold reality. “Sapele grounded me. Lagos stretched me,” she reflects. “That contrast shows in my music. I mix local language and global emotion, like in the Yoruba-flavoured lines of ‘Wake Up.’ My sound is both home-grown and forward-facing.”

For years, Nelly was the voice listeners didn’t always see but certainly felt. As a background vocalist for hitmakers like Timaya, Mohbad, and Seyi Vibez, she learned the true essence of music-making. “Those collaborations were my training ground. Watching greats work, adding harmonies that whispered under their leads, I learned restraint, intention, and presence. It taught me that music isn’t just about sound; it’s about feeling.”

Those lessons quietly shaped her confidence to step into her own light. “Honestly, none of those collaborations directly taught me my sound, because at the time I didn’t even know I could do what the guys were doing. But watching them hold space so boldly made me think, ‘Maybe I can do this too… but in my own way.’ And ‘Wake Up’ is what came from that quiet confidence I was building.”

Her unique sound — a blend of Afrobeat grooves, sensual R&B edges, and a soft yet fearless vocal delivery — is no accident. “It’s a reflection of my roots and rhythm,” she says. “Sapele gave me soul, church harmonies, gospel depth. Lagos gave me fire, grit, rhythm, and edge. I grew up on Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, and Tiwa Savage, so I’ve always been drawn to voices that feel soft yet bold. My sound lives between vulnerability and vibe.”

That duality — softness wrapped in strength — defines her entire creative process. For Nelly, every song starts as an emotion begging for air. “‘Wake Up’ came from a phrase: ‘All I want is you when I wake up.’ That line just echoed in my head for days. From there, I build the story. I layer harmonies like emotions — some loud, some subtle, but all intentional. Every song has to breathe and bleed.”

Love, intimacy, and vulnerability run through all her work. To her, these aren’t just themes — they’re the essence of the human experience she wants to capture in sound. “Because that’s who we are when we’re unmasked. Love isn’t just romance, it’s softness, trust, and honesty. When I sing ‘For your eyes only, I be your own baddie,’ it’s not just about affection — it’s about belonging without losing yourself.”

While “Wake Up” may be her first official solo statement, Nelly’s voice has already touched millions behind the scenes — from Seyi Vibez’s “Chance (Na Ham)” and “Man of the Year” to Mohbad’s “Blessing” and “Ask About Me.” Her feature on “Dirty” with Oxlade, Kohdee, and Kemuel revealed yet another shade of her artistry — bold, sultry, and unafraid to lean into grown-up intimacy.

Signed to Troniq Music Inc., the same label known for nurturing genre-bending talents, Nelly’s next chapter promises even more layers. “Yes, yes, and yes!” she beams when asked if fans can expect more singles, an EP, and live sessions. “‘Wake Up’ was just the beginning. Now we go deeper. Expect stories, vulnerability, and bold Afro-soul moments.”

Despite the buzz, staying grounded remains at the heart of her mission. “Connection is everything to me,” she says. “I read the messages, I hear the stories, and they move me. I want to build a community, not just a fan base. Whether it’s through live sessions, IG stories, or just showing my real self, I want my people to always feel like they’re in the room with me.”

For Nelly Baradi, this is just the beginning of a journey guided by honesty, soul, and a promise she lives by every time she steps into the studio: to make timeless music that touches hearts and stirs souls. And in a fast-paced industry that often forgets the power of feeling, that promise might just be her greatest strength.