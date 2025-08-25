The embattled Deputy National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Nafi’u Bala, has vowed to challenge the current leadership of the party, insisting that his mandate was “snatched” and that he remains the legitimate national chairman.

Bala made the declaration in Bauchi on Monday shortly after a zonal meeting with the North-East caucus of the party. Addressing journalists, he dismissed publications announcing his suspension or dismissal as false and malicious.

“My ward executives received me warmly and confirmed to me that they were not involved in any publications alleging that I was suspended or dismissed. They told me they are 100 per cent with me, following the party constitution,” Bala said.

He maintained that the ADC constitution is explicit on leadership transitions, stressing that no change of leadership can occur except through the resignation of the national chairman.

“The party constitution states clearly that in the event of a national chairman’s resignation, the deputy national chairman automatically assumes leadership. Therefore, I remain the authentic national chairman of our great party,” he declared.

Bala further alleged that some individuals claiming to be leaders of the ADC were not even registered members of the party.

“Those claiming to be leaders are misleading the public and do not represent the true spirit of the ADC,” he said. “We are going to mobilise our members across the North-East to rebuild the party.”

The ADC chieftain, who claimed to have served as acting national chairman for over three years, vowed to resist what he described as attempts to hijack the party’s structure.

“I am determined to resist every attempt to hijack the party. My mandate was snatched, and I will take every possible step to challenge those behind it,” he added.

