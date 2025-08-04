‘I’m a better artiste than your favourites’, says singer, Big Cat

Nigerian singer and rising Afrobeats force, Big Cat, stirred conversations over the weekend during a candid and explosive interview with one of the top radio stations in Lagos, Nigeria, where he boldly declared, “I’m a better artiste than your favourites.”

The singer, who is preparing to drop his highly anticipated project “Lagos Vibes” on August 8, opened up about his musical journey, influences, personal struggles, and ambitions in the industry. In a tone that balanced confidence with authenticity, Big Cat made it clear that his mission goes far beyond fame.

“I’ll like to work with great artistes, and there are a lot of them, you know,” he said, stressing his openness to collaborations while maintaining that his artistry speaks for itself. But Big Cat made it known that his passion for music is what truly sets him apart. “I’m a music fan, my love is for good music,” he emphasized, stating that he draws inspiration from both mainstream and underground acts globally.

One of the most profound moments in the interview came when he reflected on his roots and musical foundation. “It’s hard to believe but I’ll tell you, I learnt from the ancestors,” he said. “Haruna Ishola is what I grew up listening to. My grandfather is a big fan of Haruna Ishola and as well a good friend when the late Haruna Ishola was alive. I learned music is not just the beautiful sounds but the beautiful image the words in the music can make.”

Despite his rising fame, Big Cat also addressed the darker side of his journey. He revealed that he has been sexualised by women in the industry due to his physique, an experience he described as uncomfortable and distracting. Coupled with years of rejection and industry challenges, the journey hasn’t been easy. Still, he remains committed. “I’m not giving up on music because I have passion for music,” he said firmly.

Big Cat also highlighted the inequality in opportunities for talented artistes like himself. “I need the same platform that the great artistes around the world need,” he stated, pointing out that talent should never be ignored due to lack of backing or connections.

When asked about his favourite artistes, Big Cat made it clear: he doesn’t have one. “I just listen to good music—both from top and rising acts around the world,” he said, reinforcing his deep appreciation for quality sounds regardless of status.

From cultural depth to personal perseverance, Big Cat’s interview with the radio station revealed an artiste who is not just chasing stardom but reshaping narratives. His message was loud and clear: he’s not just in the game—he’s here to dominate it.