Ikeja LG boss AKOD lauds Vanguard’s medical outreach initiative, pledges partnership

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Chairman of Ikeja Local Government, Comrade Akeem Olalekan Dauda, popularly called AKOD, has commended Vanguard Media Limited for the medical outreach, describing it as “laudable, worthy of emulation.”

AKOD made the remarks on Thursday, when he paid an unscheduled visit to the venue of Vanguard Newspapers’ free medical outreach programme for all agents and vendors under the Newspapers and Magazines Distributors’ Association of Nigeria (NDAN) Ikeja Zone, Lagos State.

According to Dauda, “This is a wonderful and laudable Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR programme, worthy of emulation.

“I believe it will go a long way in assisting the beneficiaries in improving the state of their health.

“We at Ikeja council are looking towards having a symbiotic partnership with Vanguard in future on initiatives that will be of benefit to the masses.

“My administration believes in the philosophy that everyone is one. Good health should go round because health is wealth.

“I use this opportunity to encourage other well-meaning individuals and organisations to emulate this Vanguard’s effort and give back to society.”

Meanwhile, the Ikeja healthcare intervention, which witnessed hundreds of participants, provided a range of services including general health check-ups, specialist consultations, health awareness sessions and prescription-based free medications.