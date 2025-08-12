IGP upgrades police legal section to directorate status, appoints AIG Ehiede as pioneer director

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has approved the elevation of the Legal Section of the Nigeria Police Force to a full-fledged Directorate of Legal Services.

This development, announced in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Muyiwa Adejobi, on Tuesday, is aimed at strengthening institutional capacity and enhancing operational efficiency within the Force.

According to the statement, the new Directorate will serve as the apex legal organ of the Nigeria Police Force, tasked with the coordination and delivery of all legal services, including legal training, comprehensive policy review, and structured engagement with prosecutorial bodies, the judiciary, and other key stakeholders in the justice sector.

“The move is designed to create a clear institutional identity for the Force’s legal operations, strengthen cohesion, and secure recognition across both domestic and international jurisdictions,” Adejobi stated.

As part of the upgrade, IGP Egbetokun also announced the appointment of Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) Ohiozoba O. Ehiede as the pioneer Director of the Directorate of Legal Services.

AIG Ehiede is a seasoned legal expert with a distinguished record of service and leadership, and he is expected to spearhead the directorate’s mission with a high level of professionalism and commitment.

The Inspector-General noted that the creation of the Directorate reflects the Nigeria Police Force’s renewed commitment to aligning its legal operations with international law enforcement standards.

“This restructuring is expected to enhance professionalism, transparency, and efficiency in legal processes within the Force,” the statement added.

Furthermore, the IGP emphasized that consolidating legal functions under a single directorate will significantly bolster the Force’s prosecutorial capabilities, helping to meet global best practices in policing.

He called on all officers, especially legal practitioners within the Force, to support the newly established Directorate in its mission to advance justice delivery, improve prosecution success rates, and restore public confidence in police operations.