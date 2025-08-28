Ignore shortcuts, invest in renewables to fix power sector woes —Ronald Adams

Ronald Adams, chairman of All On, said at the 2025 Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) International Business Conference & Expo that private-sector investment in renewable energy is essential to addressing Nigeria’s electricity challenges.

Speaking at the “Invest Nigeria” conference at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Adams said clean energy can support inclusive growth and help narrow the country’s electricity access gap.

“The opportunity in Nigeria is real. The needs are urgent. And the ecosystem is vibrant. Now is the time to invest, not just in businesses, but in Nigeria’s future — a future that is inclusive, sustainable, and resilient,” he said.

Adams described All On’s work supporting renewable projects since 2016 and highlighted initiatives such as the Demand Aggregation for Renewable Technology (DART) and DARES programmes, which he said aim to improve affordability, accessibility and scalability in the energy market.

He urged investors to consider opportunities in solar, wind and other renewable sources as avenues for both financial return and social impact.

The conference featured business sessions, policy panels and investment luncheons with speakers from government agencies, international financial institutions and the private sector.

Adams said All On will continue providing financing and other support to local clean-energy firms working to expand access to affordable, reliable energy for households and small enterprises.