Ighodalo remains in PDP, ignore fake news – Media office

Ighodalo

Team Asue Media Organization (TAMO) has debunked the claims that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the Edo State election, Asue Ighodalo, has left the PDP.

In a statement signed by Erhabor Emokpae, Monday, TAMO said the news that Ighodalo has left the PDP is fake.

It called on Nigerians to disregard the claims, describing it as “baseless fabrication and the mischief behind it, which is aimed at misleading our supporters ahead of the National Assembly by-elections scheduled for later this month.”

The statement reads thus: “The attention of Team Asue Media Organization (TAMO) has been drawn to a video circulating online alleging that Dr. Asue Ighodalo has left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“This claim is false. Dr. Ighodalo remains a member of the PDP. We urge the public to disregard this baseless fabrication and the mischief behind it, which is aimed at misleading our supporters ahead of the National Assembly by-elections scheduled for later this month.

“Dr. Ighodalo remains focused on his vision for a prosperous and safe Edo, and on strengthening the PDP as a platform that truly protects the interests of the people.”