Igbo women slam Umahi for saying Tinubu is fair to S’East

…Fault Kenneth Okonkwo for only Northerner can defeat Tinubu claims

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA – Igbo women have slammed the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, for claiming that President Tinubu has been very fair to the South East.

This is as they sharply disagreed with Nollywood superstar, Kenneth Okonkwo, over his recent assertion that it is only a Northern candidate that can uproot President Ahmed Tinubu in 2027, arguing that such a view is “narrowly-minded and suspicious”.

Umahi had, in a statement on Monday said that the Presidency was not realisable for the South East in 2027, advising Ndigbo to rather support President Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

But Igbo women under the aegis of Igbo Women Assembly (IWA), expressed disappointment over the positions by Umahi and Okonkwo, dismissing both views as “empty defeatist rhetoric”. IWA particularly blasted Umahi, who the group said was beginning to manifest “signs of slave mentality and invasive sycophantic malady.”

The National President of IWA, Lolo Nneka Chimezie, in a strong-worded statement, challenged the Minister “to publish what President Tinubu has done specially for the South East to confirm the imaginary special love he has for Ndigbo”.

According to IWA, the difference between President Tinubu and his predecessors is yet to be seen regarding Igbo marginalisation, especially in political appointments.

“May we remind Umahi that Tinubu has not shown that he is different from Buhari in sidelining Ndigbo from political appointments. Is Umahi not aware that two out of five Ministers from the South East in Tinubu’s cabinet are junior Ministers, at a time one state in the South West has three Ministers?

“Can Umahi publish the names of people from South East appointed heads of federal agencies and parastatals by Tinubu for us to know he has been fair to us more than other zones? If he loves Ndigbo as much as Umahi claims, why is our son Mazi Nnamdi Kanu still in detention for over two years since he came to power?

“If President Tinubu truly loves Ndigbo the way Umahi claims, why is the Enugu-Aba rail track still inactive? We hope Umahi is aware that every geopolitical zone now has a regional development commission.”

IWA further said that “although the marginalisation and political exclusion of Ndigbo did not begin with President Tinubu, he hasn’t done anything either to suggest he wants to stop or change the narrative.”

The group advised Umahi and “other Igbo sycophantic and self-centred politicians” to learn fast from their counterparts from other zones, who know how to place regional interests above personal gains.”

Igbo women regretted that instead of using their privileged positions to advance the Igbo cause, the Igbo political elite derive pleasure in “over-blowing the trumpets of their pay masters. to curry more favour even at the expense of the entire Igbo race.”

IWA advised Umahi to look at the current conditions of other Igbo political traitors like him who sang similar tunes in the past.

“Our advice for Umahi is to look back at politically-correct Igbo elite like him who were used and dumped by the same people he is today shouting their praises”.

IWA advised the Igbo political elite “to stop their direct and indirect attacks on Peter Obi, who many Nigerians believe has the competence, readiness, and capacity to take the country out of the woods.

“We don’t know why Igbo political elite cannot join the rest of Nigerians in supporting one of their own, who the rest of the country, today, seems to be rooting for. The suffering masses of Nigeria, irrespective of their tribe and religion, believe in taking back their country, and they will disappoint Umahi and his likes.”

On Okonkwo’s assertion that it is only a Northerner who could defeat Tinubu in 2027, IWA cautioned the actor-turned-politician not to puncture and stunt his fast-growing profile and followership with “unguarded and suspicious political rhetoric.”

IWA said its respect for Okonkwo, who, according to the group, “is another Igbo man after Nnamdi Kanu in terms of passion for the Igbo cause”, was jolted by the view canvassed by the former Spokesperson of Labour Party.

The statement read: “Igbo women have respect for Kenneth Okonkwo because he appears to be one of the finest intelligent Igbo gentlemen we have. He has been very diligent in identifying with the Igbo cause and defending Igbo interests. In fact, after Nnamdi Kanu, he is the next Igbo man who is very passionate about the Igbo cause.

“His passion for the Igbo cause has earned him respect among Ndigbo, especially Igbo women and youths, but he should watch his back so he does not lose the goodwill. He should not allow political sentiments to set him against the people.

“IWA considers his remarks that it’s only a Northern presidential candidate who can win President Tinubu in 2027 as suspicious. It has left many of his admirers confused. For us, that statement has no bearing.

“Has he now joined the cabal that is pinning this country down? Is he now saying that ‘the Take Back Our Country’ that all Nigerians are clamouring for is not possible? We don’t want Kenneth Okonkwo, who was one of the strong voices against the system, to chicken out so easily.

“How come Kenneth Okonkwo’s myopic lens could not see that the hope of Nigerians is now on the South East to lead them out of this wilderness? At no time are Nigerians ready and willing to support a President of Igbo extraction than now. Kenneth Okonkwo should cast off his garment of pessimism and remain firm in the movement he once identified with!

“Kenneth Okonkwo should know that Nigerians have come to realise that Peter Obi’s candidacy is not about Igbo presidency but about fixing Nigeria and making it work for all. The clamour is beyond tribe and political party; it’s a clamour for competence, justice, and accountability.”

IWA urged Igbo political elite “to stop destroying themselves”, arguing that “If Peter Obi was able to poll over 6 million votes in 2023 without structure, how much more now with the building momentum of the coalition movement”.

IWA, meanwhile, advised the coalition African Democratic Congress, ADC, not to make the mistake of not considering a Southerner for its presidential ticket, arguing that the coalition will naturally lose the support of the South if it fields a Northern presidential candidate in 2027.

“The truth remains that no Northern presidential candidate will have the sympathy of Southern voters in 2027 because the presidency has to still reside in the South for eight years before it goes back to the North.

“If ADC fails to give its presidential ticket to a Southern candidate with national appeal like Peter Obi, the coalition will fail. The South has not completed its turn, and it would be an injustice for the North to think of hijacking power again in 2027. The whole South will cast off party and tribal sentiments and unite against such a move!