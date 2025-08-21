Igbo group faults South East governors over silence on death of trader in Ogun

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA — The Igbo National Union Worldwide (INU-W) has criticised governors of the South East for their alleged silence over the death of an Igbo trader, Mrs. Blessing Ogbonna, who was reportedly killed in June 2025 at Ifo market, Ogun State, following a dispute linked to a religious levy imposed on traders.

Mrs. Ogbonna was laid to rest on August 8, 2025, in her hometown of Okposi, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

In a statement signed by its Administrative Secretary, Austin Mary-Ndukwu, INU-W condemned what it described as the persistent targeting of Igbo people in various parts of the country, lamenting that the governors of the South East have remained mute in the face of such attacks.

The group stated: “We have gathered to bid farewell to our daughter, late Mrs. Blessing Ogbonna, whose life was brutally cut short. It is shocking that no South East Governor or political leader rose in defence or spoke out against the wickedness perpetrated in Ifo market, Ogun State. The late trader and her family were abandoned.”

INU-W further warned that the killings of Igbo people must not continue without response, stressing that “every evil has an expiry date.”

The group expressed appreciation to Igbo traders in Ifo market for standing firm in ensuring that Mrs. Ogbonna’s death was not ignored, while also calling for vigilance among Igbo people at home and abroad.

“As we bid our sister farewell, we enjoin every Igbo person, whether at home or in the diaspora, to remain vigilant. In these times of insecurity, all hands must be on deck to safeguard our people and our land,” the statement added.