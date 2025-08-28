Igbo free to contest 2027 Presidency – Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Ohanaeze hails President Bola Tinubu for honouring Nwosu.

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- THE umbrella body of the Igbo ethnic group in Nigeria, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has declared that every Igbo who is ready is free to contest the 2027 presidency or any other political position in the general election.

President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator Azuta Mbata, made the declaration in a statement he issued on Wednesday.

Mbata’s declaration came on the heels of a publication by a group of purported impostors who claimed that no Igbo would contest the 2027 presidential election.

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Mbata, however, described the piece of news as fake and did not emanate from the Igbo umbrella body.

Mbata said: “Any Igbo person who belongs to a political party and wants to contest any elections whatsoever in 2027 is free to do so.

“Any publications to the contrary is fake news, did not originate from Ohanaeze Ndigbo and should be discounted.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide is a socio-cultural organisation of Ndigbo and not a political party, and is not in a position to say, dictate, or even advise on who should and shouldn’t contest elections in Nigeria in 2027 or at any time for that matter.

“Ndigbo are advised to continue their lawful political activities in the various political parties of their choice and membership.”