IG orders probe into KWAM 1 over disruption of Abuja flight

Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered a full investigation into Fuji legend, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM 1, following claims that he disrupted the safe operation of a flight at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Police spokesperson, DCP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, revealed in a statement on Tuesday that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had lodged a formal complaint over the August 5, 2025, incident, citing breaches of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations, 2023.

“The Nigeria Police Force has received an official petition from NCAA over an alleged incident involving Mr. Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (popularly known as KWAM 1). He is accused of engaging in unruly conduct that allegedly obstructed the safe operation of an aircraft, in violation of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations, 2023, following a reported incident on 5 August 2025 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

“In response, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has directed the Commissioner of Police, Airport Command, to immediately commence a thorough investigation into the matter, to unravel the circumstances which led to the ugly incident and ensure justice is served accordingly,” the statement partly read.

Adejobi stressed that the police will maintain their commitment to protecting safety in the aviation sector and will collaborate with industry stakeholders to enforce compliance.

“The Force hereby assures the public of its commitment to upholding safety and security within Nigeria’s aviation sector, while assuring stakeholders in the sector of improved collaboration towards aviation security and strict compliance with aviation laws,” he added.

The altercation began when KWAM 1 attempted to board a ValueJet flight to Lagos carrying a flask, which airline staff suspected contained alcohol — a prohibited item on domestic flights. His refusal to surrender it allegedly escalated into an incident where he blocked the aircraft from taxiing.

The NCAA subsequently suspended the licences of the flight’s captain, Oluranti Ogoyi, and first officer, Ivan Iloba, while placing KWAM 1 on a six-month no-fly list pending the outcome of investigations.

Although the singer later apologised, saying he never intended to breach aviation rules or inconvenience anyone, calls for his prosecution intensified after an unrelated case in which Ibom Air passenger, Comfort Emmanson, was remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly assaulting airline crew during a flight from Uyo to Lagos.