Ifgreen Foods clinches 7th National MSME of the Year 2025 award

By Chukwuma Ajakah

It was indeed a passion to prestige story as Ifeoma Mary Okonkwo led Ifgreen Industries and Investment Ltd to the pinnacle of MSME excellence.

Ifgreen Foods was named the National MSME of the Year and also the Award of Excellence in Agriculture 2025 , a landmark achievement announced at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja, Nigeria. The award, which recognises outstanding performance, innovation, and impact among small and medium enterprises nationwide, was presented to Ifeoma Mary Okonkwo, the Group Managing Director of Ifgreen Industries and Investment Ltd.

The victory underscores a journey that began with a strong entrepreneurial vision and a commitment to sustainable, locally sourced, green-food innovations.

Accepting the award, Ifeoma Mary Okonkwo spoke of a mission to empower communities, create jobs, and drive meaningful change across Nigerian supply chains. “This is more than a plaque,” she remarked. “It is a testament to the dedication of our team, the trust of our customers, and the belief that green, quality foods can transform lives.”

Ifgreen Foods specialises in producing FMCG staple food products & industrial raw materials of cassava derivatives such as gluten-free flour, cassava starch, IfgreenVita fibre-rich flour, odorless fufu flour, and bio-fortified garri, delivered with a focus on traceability, quality, and affordability.

The company’s approach integrates local farmers into its value chain, promoting climate-smart agriculture and reducing environmental impact while delivering nutritious products to households nationwide.

The National MSME of the Year award celebrates excellence across entrepreneurship, innovation, social impact, and leadership. This year’s judging panel highlighted Ifgreen Foods’ remarkable growth trajectory, commitment to sustainability, and positive influence on local communities and economies.

“We are honoured and humbled by this recognition,” said Okonkwo. “This achievement belongs to every member of Ifgreen team who has worked tirelessly to turn a vision into reality.”

“Ifgreen Foods serves as a benchmark for responsible, scalable business that benefits people and the planet,” the host of the awards said, noting the company’s robust performance and community programs.

Looking ahead, Ifgreen Foods plans to expand its product lines, deepen farmer partnerships, and broaden its footprint to reach more Nigerian households with affordable, healthy options. The company will also continue investing in sustainable practices and community development initiatives aligned with Nigeria’s economic and environmental goal.

Ifgreen’s vision is to be one of Nigeria’s foremost indigenous brands and a market leader in the industrialisation of cassava in sub-Saharan Africa.