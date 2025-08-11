IFC partners FCMB to empower Nigerian women entrepreneurs

…

First City Monument Bank Ltd. (FCMB) has partnered with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to roll out the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women course to promote entrepreneurship.

Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women is a global initiative that helps foster economic growth by providing entrepreneurs around the world with practical education, interactive activities, and instruction by educators from top business schools reaching over 200,000 entrepreneurs.

Built by Goldman Sachs and delivered through the University of Leeds, 10,000 Women Online education program is open to all SMEs, granting access to all ten courses and eligibility to join the10,000 Women alumni community.

Building on a legacy of empowering women entrepreneurs, FCMB, through its SheVentures initiative has significantly contributed to the empowerment of female entrepreneurs in Nigeria over the last five years. The program has provided zero-interest loans totaling up to N800 million and offered training and mentorship to thousands of women-led SMEs.

Yemisi Edun, Managing Director, First City Monument Bank, said: “Empowering women entrepreneurs is essential to driving innovation, job creation, and economic growth. This program will enhance their skills and also unlock new opportunities for their businesses, aligning with our purpose of fostering inclusive and sustainable growth.”

George Ogbonnaya, FCMB’s Divisional Head of Business Banking, emphasized the bank’s commitment to SMEs, stating that, “the partnership promotes gender equality within the entrepreneurial landscape and will foster sustainable growth for all.”

Applications for the 10,000 Women Online program opened on August 1, 2025, and will close on August 31,2025 for both start-ups and existing female entrepreneurs across Nigeria. Further details and application information are available at https://on.fcmb.com/10000Women-training

About IFC

The International Finance Corporation is an international financial institution headquartered in Washington, D.C. and a member of the World Bank Group that offers investment, advisory, and asset-management services to encourage private-sector development in developing countries.

About Goldman Sachs Foundation

Founded in 1999, the Goldman Sachs Foundation is a global philanthropic organization focused on driving local economic growth and opportunity through investing in entrepreneurship globally.

About the University of Leeds

The University of Leeds is one of the largest higher education institutions in the UK, with more than 40,000 students from about 140 different countries. We are renowned globally for the quality of our teaching and research.

We are a values-driven university, and we harness our expertise in research and education to help shape a better future for humanity, working through collaboration to tackle inequalities, achieve societal impact and drive change.

The University is a member of the Russell Group of research-intensive universities, and is a major partner in the Alan Turing, Rosalind Franklin and Royce Institutes.