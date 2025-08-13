If you drop out, skip classes, your visa may be revoked — US warns Nigerian students

The United States Mission in Nigeria has urged Nigerian students in the US to strictly follow the rules of their student visa or risk losing the privilege to study in America.

The warning comes as part of efforts to remind international students of the consequences of failing to maintain their academic and immigration status.

According to the embassy, many visa revocations happen when students abandon their studies, stop attending classes, or change programs without notifying their institutions. Such actions, it warned, could also affect eligibility for future US visa applications.

“If you drop out, skip classes, or leave your program of study without informing your school, your student visa may be revoked, and you may lose eligibility for future US visa.

“Always adhere to the terms of your visa and maintain your student status to avoid any issues,” the embassy wrote in a statement via their X page.

#Reminder: If you drop out, skip classes, or leave your program of study without informing your school, your student visa may be revoked, and you may lose eligibility for future U.S. visas. Always adhere to the terms of your visa and maintain your student status to avoid any… pic.twitter.com/9Hfgghrf6V — U.S. Mission Nigeria (@USinNigeria) August 13, 2025

Recall earlier, the United States Mission in Nigeria reiterated its zero-tolerance policy for violation of U.S. laws, warning that offenders risked visa refusal, revocation, deportation and possible ineligibility for future U.S. visas.

In a statement posted on its official X handle, @UsinNigeria yesterday, the mission cautioned that being arrested in the United States could trigger immediate immigration consequences.

The advisory, shared with the hashtags #VisaWiseTravelSmart and #USVisa, comes as thousands of Nigerians, particularly students, prepare for travel to the U.S. for the new academic session in September.

“If you are arrested, your U.S. visa may be revoked, you may be deported, and you could be ineligible for future U.S. Visas.

“The United States has zero tolerance for non-citizens who violate U.S. laws. Those who break the law, including students, may face visa refusal, visa revocation, and/or deportation,’’ the mission stated.

U.S. authorities have consistently maintained that visa issuance would not guarantee unrestricted stay, stressing that visitors must comply with the conditions and duration of their visa.

Vanguard News