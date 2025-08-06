IEEE Academic–Tech Dialogue AITD2025: How strategic mentorship, leadership drive an AI policy breakthrough

By Adetutu Audu

On August 5, 2025, the University of Greater Manchester hosted the IEEE Academic–Industry Tech Dialogue with the theme “AI and Digital Infrastructure: The Role of Thought Leaders in Public Policy.” The event brought together numerous participants, key stakeholders leaders across Industry, Tech and Academia and demonstrated how emerging leadership, structured mentorship and academic endorsement can shape real institutional policy.

At the center of this transformation was Oluwadarasimi Kalejaye, Chair of the IEEE Computer Society (University Branch). She led the design and delivery of the programme, ensuring that national AI strategies and global governance frameworks were not just discussed, but actively interrogated through a diverse panel of contributors. Her coordination gave the university’s newly adopted four-step AI literacy framework its first public platform for debate and implementation planning.

The framework’s origin traces back to a civic intervention. In 2024, Uchenna Victor Moses, a UK-based digital transformation expert, publicly challenged institutions at the Next Generation AI Conference to shift away from AI bans and toward structured literacy and ethical adoption. That message contributed directly to the university’s policy shift. At the 2025 Dialogue, the framework was no longer theory. It was institutional reform in action.

Moses served as Advisory Co-Organiser and provided strategic mentorship to Oluwadarasimi, supporting agenda alignment, stakeholder engagement and cross-sector positioning. His mentorship enabled a student-led initiative to mature into a platform of national relevance. He also contributed as a panellist, linking civic participation, non-linear career development and digital inclusion.

Professor Celestine Iwendi, a global AI ethics authority, added academic weight as a senior advisor. His involvement helped validate both the platform and its leadership. While not directing the event, his presence ensured academic depth and confirmed the dialogue’s policy relevance.

Key contributors included Dr Nurun Nahar, who operationalised AI literacy within university teaching; Dr Abayomi Arowosegbe, who addressed data equity; Oluwatoyin Fakorede, who explored AI-driven fraud; and Toyyib Adelodun, who examined workforce inclusion, mental health Advocacy a key driver in AI advocacy. Further speakers added substance from digital governance, education, and cybersecurity. Ezekiel Gabriel presented a policy paper on AI infrastructure, contributing academic depth during breakout sessions.

The dialogue surfaced key insights with global applicability. Professor Iwendi called for alignment between research and practice. Dr Nahar advocated for embedding AI literacy across curricula. Fakorede stressed the importance of proactive regulation. Moses reiterated that civic access to digital policy is as critical as technological access itself.

Oluwadarasimi Kalejaye emerged from the dialogue as a credible voice in digital policy. Her work reflects a growing trend in leadership development where institutional impact can be delivered by emerging leaders supported by structured mentorship and academic scaffolding.

This dialogue is now referenced as a governance model where civic advocacy shapes institutional policy, student leadership delivers national relevance, and academic credibility validates impact. It represents not just a successful event, but a blueprint for policy-influencing leadership in the age of AI.